0
Menu
Entertainment

Late Sammy Okposo’s wife shares emotional post on Valentine’s Day

Sammy Okposo And Wife Ozioma Okposo and her late husband

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Ozioma Okposo, wife of late Nigerian singer, Sammy Okposo got emotional on Valentine's Day as she remembered her late husband.

The late gospel singer died on November 25 at the age of 51.

While lovebirds celebrated their relationships on February 14, she took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her husband.

Ozioma posted a series of old photos of herself with the late Sammy Okposo and accompanied it with an emotional caption that had fans sympathizing with her.

The singer’s widow made it clear that she missed her husband terribly as she reiterated her love for him even in death.

She also prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Ozioma wrote: “Dim oma..My King... I loved you in life, love you still...I know Christ has you in His arms, I have you in my heart. I miss you terribly. Keep resting, my love until forever.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ozy Okposo (@ozyokposo)



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
How Yaa Jackson almost gave up pushing out her son during labour
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters