Late Sammy Okposo’s wife shares emotional post on Valentine’s Day

Ozioma Okposo and her late husband

Ozioma Okposo, wife of late Nigerian singer, Sammy Okposo got emotional on Valentine's Day as she remembered her late husband.

The late gospel singer died on November 25 at the age of 51.



While lovebirds celebrated their relationships on February 14, she took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her husband.



Ozioma posted a series of old photos of herself with the late Sammy Okposo and accompanied it with an emotional caption that had fans sympathizing with her.



The singer’s widow made it clear that she missed her husband terribly as she reiterated her love for him even in death.

She also prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Ozioma wrote: “Dim oma..My King... I loved you in life, love you still...I know Christ has you in His arms, I have you in my heart. I miss you terribly. Keep resting, my love until forever.”



