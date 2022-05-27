Latif Abubakar tackles child trafficking, labour with Christmas-In-May

Latif Abubakar

Source: GNA

Playwright Latif Abubakar's Globe Productions are poised to thrill theatre enthusiasts with a play at the end of this month.

His plays which aims at educating patrons on issues affecting society will focus on trafficking and child labour.



Weaved with comedy, music and dance, the play would also reveal why Santa Claus is out here when Christmas is actually some seven months away.



Titled “Christmas-In-May,” the play tells the story of four young adults in challenging times who were tricked into an unknown situation, they however managed to escape, only to run into another unknown.



When Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, makes an appearance way before the Yuletide, then there is something in the soup.



It means something unusual is happening and the play will unravel that mystery.



Mr Abubakar said the growing interest of patrons and the positive impact of his plays on the society have motivated the production team to continue with the tri-annual performances and regional tours.

“We hope to touch more lives in the years ahead with an improvement in the quality and hilarity of our plays,” he said.



Christmas in May, is the 69th production of Globe Productions and features legendary actor Fred Amugi, Jeffrey Nanor, Abraham MacPratt Dadzie, Shelter Say, Bright Kekeli Djangmah and Samira Suhini Farouk.



The play will show on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4:00pm and 8:00pm respectively



Tickets for the play are on sale at the following venues; Airport Shell, Baatsona Total and Joy FM. Alternatively, patrons can buy tickets via *447*1092# or call 0275027000 for details



Some of the plays that have come from the stables of Globe Productions include, Something Must Kill A Man, which focused on Teambuilding, I Can’t Think Far, which is about peaceful elections; Saints and Sinners which highlights the menace of galamsey; Men Don Die touches on road safety and Judas and Delilah centres on health and first aid tips.



Christmas-In-May is sponsored by Labadi Beach Hotel, Apex Health Insurance and Yomi Yoghurt and supported Joy Entertainment, BTL Africa and the Graphic News App.