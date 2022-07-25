0
Law Muziq returns with ‘Lonely’ off his upcoming EP

Law Muziq.jpeg Ghanaian musician, Law Muziq

Ghanaian-born musician cum producer Law Muziq known in real life as Lawrence Setordzie, has unveiled his new single titled 'Lonely'.

The single, which is off his upcoming project, is out on all music platforms.

"Lonely came from a sad place in my heart," he revealed in a one-on-one interview with Empress Neeta.

According to Law Muziq, he had unforgettable low moments in his life that led to the production of this new single.

The musician who is gearing up to release his EP reflects on how that phase of his life led to distractions in this new single.

Law Muziq has worked with artistes like Tinny, Gasmilla, KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena, Quata Budukusu, Ruff & Smooth and has produced records dating back to 2004.

