4
Menu
Entertainment

Law student and cybersecurity expert: Kuami Eugene shares details about ‘mystery girlfriend’

Video Archive
Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife crooner, Kuami Eugene has given a rare insight into his love life.

In his recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Kuami Eugene shared some details about his current girlfriend noting that they have been on and off for a while.

“She is not a backup dancer, she studies law,” he retorted after Delay had sought to question him on his girlfriend whom he noted was responsible for procuring services of his house help.

He however noted that he used to be with a video vixen in a “moment” which is now “dead and gone.”

Asked by the hostess if his success has informed his current choice of a woman, Eugene noted that he pays attention to character and not just what field the person is into.

“Now you’ve gone for a female lawyer. It’s like men get a change in taste when you become successful?” Delay quizzed.

“It is not just law; she is in cybersecurity as well and it is also more about her character and how comfortable I am around her. That’s what is keeping us,” he noted.

The artist noted that his girlfriend insisted on getting him a house help as she did not feel comfortable with him living alone with his dogs.





GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Related Articles: