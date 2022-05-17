Lawyer Maurice Ampaw accuses pastors of watching pornography

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw goes hard on pastors

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has said the spirituality of some pastors has been dimmed because they watch pornography.



Speaking on Kingdom FM, the lawyer said he believes that pastors and youth in the church spend their free time watching pornography online.



He added that they participate in forums where they can deliberate on sex and other unproductive subjects that have no influence on their future growth.



“Many pastors in Ghana are found to be watch nudes, which is why their spiritual lives have suffered as a result of pornography,” he said.

The controversial lawyer also mentioned that he believes that Ghana’s future generation of leaders may suffer because pastors are the foundation for the youth to live a respectable life.



After sharing his thoughts, he went on to encourage clergymen to focus their energy on expanding their knowledge instead of wasting their data.



This won’t be the first time the lawyer has shared such a controversial thought.



In a previous interview, he warned couples who make noise when making love to seize with immediate effect referring to the fact that it is an offence that could land one in a court of law.



According to the lawyer in an interview, screaming indicates a form of sexual satisfaction among couples but the action by either one or both couples is tantamount to noise-making that disturbs the peace of the public.