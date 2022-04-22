Lawyer Maurice Ampaw calls on IGP, Cybercrime Unit to arrest Efia Odo

Efia Odo's crazy dress trends on social media

Lawyer Ampaw calls out Efia for promoting nudity



Popular actress responses to backlash



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has charged Ghanaians not to tolerate or underestimate the impact of Efia Odo's publication and promotion of nudity which is against the laws and culture of the country.



He has therefore called the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the Cybercrime Unit to immediately arrest the actress for wearing a sheer dress that exposed her breast and nipples during the launch of rapper Kwesi Arthur's album on April 21.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, the lawyer explained that Efia can be prosecuted for up to 3 years or fined for her indecent exposure.

"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don't promote obscene or pornographic material... we can equate this one to Wisa's case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious...it is a crime because she posted it on the cyber (social media).



"As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals," lawyer Ampaw told GhanaWeb in an interview on April 22, 2022.



The actress and influencer, who seems unperturbed about the backlash on social media, has taken to her pages to publish photos from Thursday night's album launch.



"You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation. Son of Jacob out now," read captioned the caption of her Instagram post.



Listen to Lawyer Ampaw's interview with GhanaWeb below:



