0
Menu
Entertainment

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw fires Afia Schwar and Opambour

Video Archive
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: ghpage.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has finally reacted to Afia Schwar’s curses and Nogokpo visit during an appearance on Wontumi Television.

About two weeks ago, Afia Schwarzenegger took over social media trends after she rained heavy curses on Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwar’s curses followed after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s rubbished her claims that she was Chairman Wontumi’s ex-girlfriend and the Asanti Regional NPP Chairman farts whenever he’s ejaculating during their intense sexual intercourse.

Commenting on the curses, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw categorically stated that there’s no way Afia Schwar’s curses will work on him and Chairman Wontumi because they are covered in the blood of Jesus.

He also expressed his disappointment in Rev Opambour for backing Afia Schwar notwithstanding the fact that he’s a respected man of God in society.

It’s going to be another long week because Afia Schwarzenegger will hit back at Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for demonizing and bastardizing her once again in this fresh attack in a more damaging manner.

Source: ghpage.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died