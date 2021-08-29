Lawyer Nti highlights struggles of stand-up comedians

Ghanaian comedian Lawyer Nti

Lawyer Nti, one of Ghana’s most talented comedians and award-winning comic actor, has shared some things that discourage him when he is having his moment on stage.

Speaking with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, he acknowledged that Ghanaians are very appreciative of their craft as comedians and that gives him a good feeling.



However, there are times that he goes to perform at a show only to realize the auditorium is half-empty and that is usually very discouraging.



Secondly, he said, “Sometimes, the auditorium will be full but you can’t tell whether they came hungry because you’ll say whatever funny joke you have and they will still be seated there quietly staring at you. It is very discouraging”.

Lawyer Nti advised that when someone decides to go for a comedy show or any other show, they need to free their minds and allow the jokes to get to them so that they can have fun “but some people come for comedy shows and because their problems are bigger than the show, they don’t have fun and I don’t know why they come to sit there then”.



The comedian stated that he cannot blame them though because it could be that they came to have fun but then they remembered some issues that they are having at home or at the office and it ruined their mood. Nevertheless, he admitted that there are always people who are genuinely there to have fun and express it very well, hence, that keeps him going and motivates him more to go on with the show.