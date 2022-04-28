Lawyer for Menzgold clients, Amanda Clinton, ties the knot

Lawyer Amanda Clinton is off the market

Amanda Clinton marries international pilot



Amanda Clinton marries months after her twin sister



Lawyer for aggrieved Menzgold clients cum former GFA presidential aspirant, Amanda Clinton, has married her sweetheart, an international pilot named Jean-Paul Amegashie.



The traditional wedding ceremony reportedly took place at a private location in Accra on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and was witnessed by family and close friends.



Amanda stunned in a beautiful simple royal blue kente outfit with blue accessories to match, while her husband, rocked a white Kaftan with a touch of blue embroidered in it.

Earlier in September 2021, Amanda’s twin sister, Bianca Akweley got hitched and shortly after, their father passed on.



Watch the video and posts below:







