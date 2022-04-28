1
Menu
Entertainment

Lawyer for Menzgold clients, Amanda Clinton, ties the knot

Video Archive
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Amanda Clinton is off the market

Amanda Clinton marries international pilot

Amanda Clinton marries months after her twin sister

Lawyer for aggrieved Menzgold clients cum former GFA presidential aspirant, Amanda Clinton, has married her sweetheart, an international pilot named Jean-Paul Amegashie.

The traditional wedding ceremony reportedly took place at a private location in Accra on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and was witnessed by family and close friends.

Amanda stunned in a beautiful simple royal blue kente outfit with blue accessories to match, while her husband, rocked a white Kaftan with a touch of blue embroidered in it.

Earlier in September 2021, Amanda’s twin sister, Bianca Akweley got hitched and shortly after, their father passed on.

Watch the video and posts below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maame Adwoa Amponsaah (@sweet_maame_adwoa)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch
Why Ghanaian footballer chose Qatar over Black Stars
Alan-Bawumia ticket is ‘rubbish, childish symbolism’ – Kwesi Pratt
Fire all striking workers, replace them with military – Prof. Adei
Kalsoum Sinare: The gorgeous wife and children of former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe
Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars
Please buy Ghana – Kofi Bentil ‘begs’ Elon Musk
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner