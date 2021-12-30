LeFlyyy names his top 5 Ghanaian rappers; Omar Sterling and Sarkodie featured

Singer, Leflyyy

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian afrobeats musician LeFlyyy has named his top five local rappers.

The “My Baby” crooner in an interview with Pulse.com.gh last month named his five favourite Ghanaian rappers as Omar Sterling, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal and Amerado.



He says he appreciates their style and vibes reasons why they are his favourite.



“Top five [rappers] in no order, I would say I like Paedae (Omar Sterling) from R2Bees, I like Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, and Amerado,” he disclosed.



The Fly Entertainment Family label frontman also disclosed that the ‘support your own’ mantra won’t materialise if mainstream musicians don’t support the up and coming musicians.



For some time now, Ghanaian musicians have been lamenting the lack of support from Ghanaians – a reason some good talent are yet to cross over. But Leflyyy stated that is not the case. For mainstream musicians to gain support from Ghanaians, they should equally support the up and coming talents.

“Everybody talks about support but it starts from somewhere,” he said, “I personally feel that those that are up there should help those that are coming. So that when those coming up get there, they will help the up and coming ones.”



He added that if the mainstream musicians are able to support the new talents, it will break the cycle of rising musicians having to do everything by themselves to get to the top.



“So that we will break that cycle of 'I did it by myself' or 'I didn't have somebody,' and I pushed so you too push [alone]. No, it's unfortunate you did it like that but that doesn't mean the person coming up should go through the same channel.”



Leflyyy, who can rap in four different languages (Twi, Ga, French and English), said his main market is the African and European continents.



“My urgent target is obviously Ghana, and the French-speaking countries and also Europe. But the main focus is here; the continent, the motherland, Ghana and Africa.”