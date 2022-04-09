0
Leadership means learning, perfecting and impacting others – Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle 24.png Joe Mettle, Ghanaian Gospel musician

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Music is a source of entertainment to many, to some, it helps during meditations and also calms the spirit. Christians all over the world include music in their worship.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Award-winning Gospel Artiste and Songwriter Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle best known by the stage name Joe Mettle share some ways he makes his music.

According to him, some conditions and situations he finds himself in, inspire him to write, sometimes his music is to send messages across to particular people also going through difficult situations. He mentioned that “being a leader requires one to learn, perfect it and also impact it into others”, it also requires one to serve others, making reference to himself as he was initially a backing vocalist before now.

Talking about inspiration, the Gospel Artiste named the late Danny Nettey as one person who really motivated and taught him a lot.

“Danny Nettey made me realize that singing was a calling and not only because I had the talent to do it”, Joe Mettle noted.

