Learn from me, choose the father of your child wisely – Tonto Dikeh advises women

Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh has advised women to choose the father of their children wisely.

This follows an online banter between the actress and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.



She had in a post on Instagram described the businessman as a deadbeat father.



She told women to be extra vigilant and look out for signs when choosing a partner to have a child with.



Tonto admonished women to rather learn from her so that they don’t make the same mistakes she did years ago.



According to the actress, her mission is not to hate a man but to figure out how to survive a broken man.

“Dear women choose the father of your child carefully. Don’t love me. Learn from me. If I can save one woman today, I live a fulfilled life forever. The mission is not to HATE A MAN, ITS HOW TO SURVIVE A BROKEN MAN. There are always signs, it’s there. Just look well…#SURVIVINGCHURCHILL #SURVIVINGAYAHOOBOY,” She wrote.



