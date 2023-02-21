2
Menu
Entertainment

Learn from me, choose the father of your child wisely – Tonto Dikeh advises women

Tonto Dikeh Sexy 3.png Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Actress Tonto Dikeh has advised women to choose the father of their children wisely.

This follows an online banter between the actress and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

She had in a post on Instagram described the businessman as a deadbeat father.

She told women to be extra vigilant and look out for signs when choosing a partner to have a child with.

Tonto admonished women to rather learn from her so that they don’t make the same mistakes she did years ago.

According to the actress, her mission is not to hate a man but to figure out how to survive a broken man.

“Dear women choose the father of your child carefully. Don’t love me. Learn from me. If I can save one woman today, I live a fulfilled life forever. The mission is not to HATE A MAN, ITS HOW TO SURVIVE A BROKEN MAN. There are always signs, it’s there. Just look well…#SURVIVINGCHURCHILL #SURVIVINGAYAHOOBOY,” She wrote.

Watch our latest programmes below:



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment