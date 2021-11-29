Learn to contact your friends business numbers, not their personal lines - Caveman Watches CEO advises

CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe

CEO of Caveman Watches advises public

Friends of business owners advised to respect their business structure



Anthony Dzamefe says it is inappropriate to call the personal lines of business owners



Ghanaian businessman, Anthony Dzamefe, has admonished individuals who are friends with business owners to desist from the habit of calling them personally when they want to patronise them.



The CEO of Caveman Watches has stated that it is only right for one to contact the shop numbers or online platforms of a friend's business instead of directly contacting them on their phones.



To him, friends might have the motive of supporting their businesses however, they need to follow the structure when ordering a product from them.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on November 27, 2021, Anthony posited that 'respecting the business structure is also a form of respect."

"If we want to support our friends' business by patronizing them, we should learn to contact the business directly if the business has online platforms and shop numbers. Respecting their business structure is also a form of support," he wrote.



