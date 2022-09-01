Learn to give constructive criticism - Miss Ghana 2nd Runner-Up counsels

Irene Vanessa Vifah, 2022 Miss Ghana pageant second runner-up

Second runner-up of the 2022 Miss Ghana beauty pageant, Irene Vanessa Vifah, has encouraged critics to find a more appropriate way of speaking to people about their appearance.

According to her, doing this will make them feel comfortable about themselves, and also prevent them from feeling like they are being body shamed.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes Show’, she said, “It comes from a good place of concern and wanting to help them but most at times, the approach and how they talk about it is what gets to them and makes it sounds like they are being body shamed.”



She asserted that in Ghana especially, people do not know how to give constructive criticism and feedback although it is good and it sometimes makes people feel better.

“If you see something about someone you care for and you want to tell them, find a good way of telling them. Speaking to them anyhow does not help them in anyway. It rather ruins them so we have to learn how to give constructive criticism. Some people just say things any how which is not right,” she stated.



She believes that anyone who is really concerned with something about people close to them will figure a way to talk to them. “And it should be done in the way that they express their criticisms and not hurt the person’s feelings in the end.”