Leave NAM1 alone! Focus on appointees engaged in thievery – Bullgod

Bullgod

Artiste Manager, Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has challenged the Ghana Police Service to investigate appointees and leave Nana Appiah Mensah, known popularly as NAM1.

According to him, NAM1 is making all the effort to ensure that people who lost their funds to the now-defunct MenzGold are paid so the focus should be on appointees who have allegedly stolen state cash to enrich themselves.



To him, NAM1 can never be labelled a thief or a fraudster.



His post, shared via Facebook, read:



They say he’s a thief, a fraudster etc etc…



But Cecilia Dapaah the BORLA MINISTER who stashed billions in her house is walking in Ghana free.

I DARE Ghana Police Service TO LAUNCH AN INVESTIGATION AND START VISITING THE HOUSES OF MINISTERS AND ALL POLITICIANS IN POWER JUST TO BE SURE NO ONE HAS PACKED AND BURIED MONEY IN THEIR BACKYARDS.



George Akuffo Dampare and his team MUST START WITH Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family members.



LEAVE NAM1 alone! He just wants to pay the people he’s indebted to and be free.



HE WANTS TO RIGHT HIS WRONGS.



Attorney General files charges against NAM1

Meanwhile, The Attorney General has filed a nolle prosequi in the case against Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the defunct gold trading company Menzgold and replaced it with fresh charges.



The office of the Attorney General last week came under pressure after many questioned why there had been little progress in the case against Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1.



This is after Appiah Mensah revealed plans to pay locked-up funds of his aggrieved customers on condition that they make a payment of about GHc 650 to be verified.