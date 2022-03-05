Leave me alone, I’m happy as a second wife - Mercy Aigbe to Nigerians

Mercy Aigbe has warned Nigerians to stop trolling her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has warned Nigerians to stop trolling her for marrying movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress in a recent interview said she was happy being Adeoti’s second wife.



She appealed to those trolling her on social media to leave her alone even if they have a problem with her decision.



Aigbe also begged her critics to allow her to enjoy her new marriage in peace, insisting she made the right choice.



Recall that Aigbe was trolled on social media after she announced her marriage to Adeoti.

She said, “Please, I just want to beg Nigerians. Please, I’m not the first person to be a second wife. It is my choice to be a second wife. And I’m happy with it. Please, everybody should just leave me alone. Let me just be happy.



“If you can, be happy for me, be happy for me. If you are not happy for me, go and get busy.



“On a much more serious note, it’s my choice. I’m happy. So just leave me to enjoy my marriage, please.”