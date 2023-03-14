1
Menu
Entertainment

'Leave people’s husband, don’t make mistake I did' - Actress to women

Halima Abubakar 6hgb Actress, Halima Abubakar

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has advised her fans and women to stay away from married or break the homes of their fellow women.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The actress who was hit with an undisclosed illness which made her quit acting in October 2022, thanked God for saving her and revealed that she is on a new journey.

She wrote, “Leave a life you would be proud of Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement, love.

“I am on a new part to a new life, strive to be new you and stay safe and morally right.

“No do side chick o…see u soon Find a side business and leave people's husband. Let’s do this.

“DON'T MAKE THE MISTAKE I MADE… THE IDEA IS TO BE MORALLY RIGHT.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money