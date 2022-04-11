Leave that marriage if your partner abuses you - Sonnie Badu

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Osinachi reported dead

Sonnie Badu pays tribute to Nigerian singer



Sonnie urges all to walk away from abusive relationships



Ghanaian musician, Sonnie Badu has stated that men and women should not condone any form of abuse in their marriages as that can lead to their death just like the case of Nigerian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu as reported by some news portals.



According to reports from friends and colleagues, the 'Ekwueme' singer was brutalized on several occasions by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, but failed to speak up or seek help.



Sonnie, reacting to the tragic death of Osinachi, which occurred on April 8, 2022, has noted that sometimes, divorce is the only escape plan for victims of abuse.



"If you carry destiny as a man or a woman and you get abused domestically by the man or verbally and even sometimes violently by the woman, please walk out and let him or her seek help," Sonnie Badu wrote in a post on Instagram.

In a separate tribute to the late Osinachi, the UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician said: "Any pastor that counsels you to stay in a domestic and abusive marriage also has mental problems .. RIP."



A host of gospel singers in Nigeria and Ghana have called for justice for the late 42-year-old Osinachi Nwachukwu who left behind four children.



