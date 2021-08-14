Leave your marriage if you feel threatened - Counsellor Adumatah

Kwaku Adumatah, Marriage counsellor

Renowned marriage counsellor, life coach and relationship expert Kwaku Adumatah, popularly known as Uncle Adumatah has urged women to leave their marriage when they feel their lives are in danger at the hands of their husbands.

Although he does not support divorce, he was of the belief that physical abuse is one of the major reasons one can base on to leave their marriage.



“Beating is not part of marriage and so if you are being beaten please leave,” he said.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show with Ekourba Gyasi Sipremu and Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, Uncle Adumatah urged couples to get closer to God and involve him more when there are issues confronting their marriage instead of always going out to share their marital problems with families and friends.



“Marriage is you and your partner and the second person in the marriage should be God. But we turn to our father, mother or friends, and the moment you do that, you expose yourself. The one you are going to tell your issue is not married and you are telling him or her about your issues,” he said.



In choosing the right life partner, Counselor Adumatah encouraged the youth to choose people who do not only go to church but truly fear God.

He was of the belief that such persons will consider the fear of God even when they get to the point of going wayward.



“Look for someone who fears God. Anyone who fears God will not insult you or maltreat you. After that, you ask what you see tomorrow, his or her character and if it is good, then that is the person to spend the rest of your life with,” he said.



Counsellor Adumatah added that one should also consider someone who gives and will share the little he or she has when choosing the right partner.



Meanwhile, he advised the youth to avoid partners who are so much into friends.