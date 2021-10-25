Leaving a legacy is missing out in our new generation - Kobby Kyei

Kobby Kyei

Fame has been one important part of the lives of people. It can tend to define a person's life in a positive manner, but if not utilized well, will bring a person down. In Ghana especially, there have been quite a number of people who are living with faded fame.

In a discussion on Ahosepe Xtra Show on Adom TV hosted by Sister Sandy featuring Blogger Kobby Kyei, Reggie Rockstone and other personalities, Reggie made it clear that Fame doesn't last.



Following this, Kobby Kyei gave a clue regarding what most of our new generation is missing out on, as far as fame is concerned.



He said, "I've been touched by the admission of Papa. LTouching down to Africa and Ghana to be precise, one of the things missing out in our new generation is leaving a legacy. Looking at legends in the likes of Grandpapa, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Dr. Paa Bobo, Nana Ampadu and a host of them, had the passion, and the passion led them to a leave recognized legacy. So after you become famous, the next line of action is to leave a legacy."

The passionate blogger further laid down some measures on how such legacies can be left, although fame won't last forever.



He said, "In our societies, how to build up the mindset to accept that fame too is a problem. Dance Lord admitted that, with his feature with Beyonce, he had to sit down with his team, so when the fame comes, you also need a solid team. This is because a time will come where the fame will fade. So we need to build a prospective mindset to face all these in order not to affect us".



For Kobby Kyei, he believes Fame should be guided with a solid team, to help build up legacies.