Legendary Aseibu Amanfi features in Kweku Darlington 'Sika Kankan' music video

Source: GNA

Ghanaian rapper/singer Kweku Darlington has released a slick music video for his recent hit single "Sika Kankan" which features legendary Highlife musician Asiebu Amenfi.

The song produced by Jay Scratch is a refix of the Asiebu Amenfi's "Sika Kankan" which originally debut in the mid 80's and has made waves since its release few weeks ago.



The video sees various characters in the song addresses a common stereotype in most Ghanaian communities where a successful young man or woman under the age of 30 years are believed to have accumulated their wealth through dubious means.



Directed by Kojo Myles, the extracting visuals is an artistic piece with excellent cinematography.



Talking about the video, Kweku Darlington said: " I'm highly honoured to have Aseibu Amanfi in the video and I appreciate his efforts in thriving Ghanaian music.



He has thought me lots of things and I look to capitalize on them to help improve my craft as a musician because we have to learn from the old ones who have seen it all.

“The second stanza of the song was inspired by the music legend and I want to thank him for the contribution and this masterpiece."



The 'Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker has over past months added a whole new vibe to drill music in the country blending old rhymes with the new school as he keeps dropping back-to-back hits.



