Leila Djansi gives reasons homosexuality should be legalized in Ghana

Ghanaian filmmaker and director, Leila Djansi

• Leila has opposed the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

• According to the actress, the practice of homosexuality was part of Ghanaian



culture long before Christianity was introduced



• She said legalizing the act will protect vulnerable citizens



Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Jewel Djansi, has listed some advantages of legalizing LGBTQ+ in Ghana.



Among the reasons highlighted, she has asked the parliament to consider legalizing homosexuality in Ghana to protect vulnerable young men and women.



“Legalizing LGBTQ protects innocent young men from false accusations leading to torture and death. It protects innocent girls from fingers ramming into their vaginas as punishment for being lesbian. It protects a human being from discrimination."

According to Leila, Africans practiced homosexuality before colonization adding that until the introduction of Christianity, these practices were a part of the Ghanaian culture.



“Anyone who tells you homosexuality has never existed in African culture hasn’t really read up on African culture! My momma told me about the practice of woman husbands in Peki years ago. If anything, Christianity is what wiped out these practices in Africa. Christianity took out a lot of African culture and even taught Africans how to dress well, covering their breasts and chests. I laugh when men on social media stamp their feet and accuse women of indecent dressing. Please when did y’all learn to wear trousers and shirt? You have a lot to thank the first ships that docked on your shores for.”



One can recall that the likes of Lydia Forson, Deborah Vanessa, Wanluv the Kubolor, and many others have fought against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill currently brought before parliament.



