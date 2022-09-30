0
Menu
Entertainment

Lekzy Decomic all set to crack ribs at 'Too Cute To Be Mute'

Lekzy Decomic 2q.png Lekzy Decomic ready for his comdey show

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lekzy Decomic together with other Ghaianain rib crackers are set to entertain fans at the second edition of 'Too Cute To Be Mute' at the National Theatre.

The likes of OB Amponsah, Funny Face, Clemento Suarez, and General Ntatia are billed to perform at the comedy special alongside Kenya comedian, Simy.

Also, audiences will be thrilled with a musical performance from Mr Drew and others.

The much anticipated 'Too Cute To Be Mute' comes off on Friday, September 30 at 7:00 PM.

Lekzy speaking on E-Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV promises one of the best shows in the history of Ghanaian comedy adding that it will be better than the first edition.

Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer