Lekzy de Comic fills National Theatre to its gunwales with 'Too Cute To Be Mute' 2

The event was held at the National Theatre

Friday, September, 30 was a historical day in Ghana's comedy history because of the number of people who attended the most anticipated comedy show "Too Cute To Be Mute" by one of the best stand-up comedians in Ghana Lekzy DeComic.

Cute Entertainment boss Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong professionally known as Lekzy DeComic announced Mr. Drew as the headline performing artiste for this year’s Too Cute To Be Mute comedy special.



As the organisers lined up the crème de la crème of Ghana’s top comedians and musicians, Chapter 2 of Too Cute To Be Mute promised to be bigger and more entertaining than the first edition, which was staged successfully at the Snap Cinemas last year and indeed it was better with four hours of rib cracking and laughing all night



Too Cute To Be Mute comedy night which was slated for September 30, 2022, at the National Theatre came off with Clemento Suarez as the official MC for the event and he really controlled the show from the beginning to the end,



Comedian Alo Wess was the first comedian to perform on the night with rib-cracking jokes which made everyone laugh to the core. He was followed by Papayaw, Jerry Ashinyo, Comedian Waris, and many others.



Kobi Rana and his dancers took over the stage with a top-notch performance.

Most people were waiting for Mr. Drew to show up and he finally arrived with his hype man, and both of the thrilled the fans for 10 minutes.



Comedy actors Jeneral Ntatia and Kojo Pjay, as well as fellow comedian and co-host of the Half Serious Show OB Amponsah, came through to support.



The biggest surprise of the evening was Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, also known as Funny Face, performing on stage for the first time in 10 years.



His performance was funny, emotional, inspirational, and educative, everybody was happy to see him back again.



