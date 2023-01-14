0
Menu
Entertainment

Let everyone receive the support they give out – Sabinus shades Omah Lay

Sabinus And Omar Lay Sabinus and Omah Lay

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has taken a swipe at musician Omah Lay for accusing his colleagues of not supporting his music career.

Earlier, the “Understand” crooner, had taken to his Twitter account to express his frustration about people who have failed to support him out of “fear.”

Reacting to this, Sabinus in a tweet, wrote that people only get the support they gave out to others, suggesting that Omah Lay had not helped any of his colleagues so it was impossible for him to get the support he seeks.

He wrote;

“Let everyone receive the same support they give out if you don’t support so forget getting it back”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode