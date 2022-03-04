4
Let landlords take 5 months rent advance – Dumelo

John Dumelo121 Actor and politician, John Dumelo

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Actor and politician, John Dumelo has proposed a remedy for Ghana’s rent system.

According to the actor, landlords across the country must be made to take an initial rent deposit for 5months which can be kept and used to defray the cost in cases where tenants cause damage to the property they are occupying.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 4, 2022, Mr. Dumelo said: “Rent solution: Let landlords take 5 mths deposit first. Then they can receive monthly rent from the tenant.

He added: If anything happens to the property due to the fault of the tenant, they use part of the deposit to fix it. If the tenant misses one monthly payment, they deduct from the deposit.”

Currently, the Ghana Rent Act of 1963 (as amended), allows landlords to take an initial rent deposit for 6months.

However, tenants are made to pay a 2-year advance or more based on the request of the landlord.

View his Timepath below:

Source: classfmonline.com
