Let my name rest! – Kelvyn Boy on baby mama assault, ‘Green Card’ brouhaha

Amidst claims of assaulting his baby mama, and impregnating a rich white woman for a Green Card, Kelvyn Boy has asked Ghanaians to cut him some slack.



Basking in the fame and glory associated with the success of his new smash hit ‘Downflat’, news of Kelvyn Boy’s arrest, trial and bail by an Accra High Court over the assault also went viral.



Despite all attempts by his camp to debunk such rumours, it kept resurfacing and now the Afrobeats singer who appears fed up has taken to social media to vent.

In a post which appeared to be churned from frustration, Kelvyn Boy said:



“Ah so you people no go make my name rest for this country??”



How the rumours started



A lady named Esther Abrefi Owusu, was the first to storm social media with claims that Kelvyn Boy is at loggerheads with his longtime girlfriend because he has found another (married).



While claiming that Kelvyn Boy constantly assaults his baby mama, the said lady, who claimed to be her friend gave an account of what ensued in their home.

"Deborah and Kelvin are not married but he has gone to do knocking. He has been beating her and when they release him he will still go and beat her again. She told me that Kelvyn said the white woman is his client who wants to help him secure Green Card. The woman is older than him, she is older than me too. The woman intentionally got pregnant for him and Kelvyn did not tell Deborah initially but she found out from their chats on his phone," she stated in an audio which made rounds on social media.



Kelvyn Boy and his baby mama, Deborah, have two kids together.



Watch the post and social media reactions below:





Ah so you people no go make my name rest for this country?? — Black Star ⭐️ (@kelvynboymusic_) April 12, 2022

Fawo Kwasia Kor ! Focus On Your Half Hit. Mtcheeew — #ALBUM5 ???????? (@JaneralBurnito1) April 12, 2022

You go preg American woman wey old pass you secof green card and want make dem make your "name" rest.. ?? ???????????? this man paaaaa — 1Authority..???????? (@IcehoodD) April 12, 2022

My guy nobody gets your time, it's Black Sherrif we are talking about, get out with your down flat lets us Kweku the traveler, travel — R.DIADO88 ????????????⚽???????? (@SOCCACESS88) April 12, 2022

U see Jesus Christ name rest before,even if they want to urinate call am,I dey for mountain ???? — SeleB (@SeleBvibe) April 12, 2022

U turn your wife to bukom banku, Dem say u saa preg some woman bi, and you wan make ur name rest, u forget say u dey Ghana ???????? Anaa!! — F M B O S S ???? ????إبراهيم عثمان (@FayyaMoneeyy) April 12, 2022

They said your US client dey preg for green card na true!!! — PRINCE OF PERSIA ????????????✨ (@_obibadestiny) April 12, 2022

Dem say u carry downflat take flat one US client bi,how true is this bossu ???? — OBIBA???? (@bra_dakay) April 12, 2022

But the green card issue be street ways. Make you no bore, make you just ignore. Nothing spoil supper — Sahim Bitcoin plug (@SahimTgb) April 12, 2022