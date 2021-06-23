Let’s accommodate good and bad gospel artistes – Agabus

Ghanaian gospel musician, Agabus

Ghanaian gospel musician, Agabus, has said the music industry must make room for all and any gospel artiste regardless of public perception about them.

He admitted that just as there are good gospel musicians working for the Kingdom of God, so are there “some whose lives are not up to standard and we all know it. But we have to be accommodating and know that a variety of people can be found in the Kingdom of God.”



According to him, some gospel artistes ventured into the genre to make money whilst others are truly doing the work of the Most High.

Agabus who is overwhelmed with the support he has received so far after the official release of his song, ‘God is lifting’ said, “The reception has been impressive and the song has already impacted people. I just started and I am amazed by and grateful to God for such a warm acceptance.”



Speaking to Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show, he shared that his church, family and friends are in love with the song “and I thank God for that.”