Let's all pray for peace in Ukraine - Yaw Siki to Ghanaians

Ghanaian singer and minister of God, Yaw Siki, has called on believers in the country to pray for Eastern European country, Ukraine which is currently under attack by Russia.



Russian forces on Wednesday, February 23, evaded the country with the UN’s refugee agency reporting that some 100,000 Ukrainians have been displaced.



Currently, several families have fled to nearby European states.



Reacting to this tragedy, Yaw Siki has admonished Christians to keep up their faith by praying to God for peace in the affected country.

"My fellow intercessors, we continue to pray for Europe, that there will be peace, that innocent lives will be preserved in Ukraine; please we praying!" he tweeted on Friday.



In a separate post he wrote: "When men reject a message from a true minister of God, they reject the Holy Spirit. The Spirit spoke God's word through the prophets of old, through the apostles of Christ, and still speaks through every genuine minister today; don't resist the Holy Spirit, He's God, He's Christ."



A report by Aljazeera.com indicated that Ukrainian officials are preparing for a Russian assault on the capital, Kyiv, as the full-scale attack enters a second day.



