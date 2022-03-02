Let’s block ungrateful artistes who bruise their managers – Mr. Logic

Artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic)

An artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes known in showbiz as Mr. Logic, has said that ungrateful artistes who bruise their managers must be blacklisted by industry players.

According to him, when an artiste breaches a contract with his manager, he should be blocked at all entertainment shows so they learn from the experience.



He said, “the industry needs to start learning this loyalty by having a barricade else these boys go bruise all investors.”



He made this statement on Hitz FM’s Showbiz 360 arguing further that blocking these ungrateful artistes will help maintain a culture of protecting the little investors the country has.

The entertainment pundit supported his position with the example of Black Sheriff and his manager. There have been reports that Black Sheriff has left his manager and signed a contract with a different company at the blind side of the manager.



Referring to Black Sheriff, Mr. Logic stated, “how is this guy faring, Black Sheriff needs to be blocked, it was somebody’s money that took him where he is, this guy has left the guy like that… a guy like that do you think he will have the confidence to invest again?”



Mr. Logic urged colleagues and key industry players to heed his advice, if not the industry will collapse. He said, “nobody will invest because of the ungratefulness these boys are showing to industry players.”