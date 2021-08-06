Let’s celebrate legends while they are alive  - Akwaboah

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr has urged Ghanaians to celebrate legends while they are alive.

Legally known as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. the “I Do Love You” hitmaker believes Ghanaians don’t celebrate legends enough while they are alive.



His comment comes after he was spotted hanging out with Aluta of "Things We Do For Love” TV series fame.

Akwaboah tweeted: “Ghana we retire legends soo Quick..Let’s learn to celebrate them whiles they are Alive..Aluta continua.”



In a recent tweet, he quizzed “how much does a cup of hate cost.”