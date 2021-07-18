Let’s concentrate on building our industry, not Grammys - Sharon Onella

Sharon Onella has called for the building up of the creative industry

Source: SVTV Africa

Entertainment journalist, Sharon Onella has encouraged less concentration on International awards but rather on building the creative industry.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Sharon indicated that building our industry and ensuring better structure for it would open doors for its creatives. She also added the creative sector needs investment from corporate Ghana.



“I think we should hold on for the Grammys. Several talented American artists do not have a grammy. It doesn't take anything away from you as an artist and we must also note that there is just one category for Africa so let us not expect that this year or next year it will come to Ghana.



"It is about having the right connections to sell your music out there. When we saw Burna boy working with Diddy and signing onto Atlantic records, we saw a grammy coming,” Sharon Onella said.



She reiterated that the important aspect of our industry needs to be worked on to secure a better and active industry.

“As an industry, there are a lot of things we lack. The music and the movie industries need to be worked on with better structures for our creatives,” Sharon Onella explained.



Watch the full interview below:



