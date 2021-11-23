Let’s do away with divisions – Efya advises musicians

Efya, Singer

Jane Awindor, better known by her stage name Efya has advised her fellow artists to do away with divisions and focus on their music.

She advised that artists should be themselves and be unique in their own way.



The ‘Forgetting me’ hitmaker made this known on Y107.9FM’s YHoliday Havoc Twitter Space.



“There can’t be two Burna Boys or two Kelvyn boys. So if you accept your difference and know that’s your power, you will never see anything different.”



She continued that if artists see others improving, they must not let that intimidate them. Rather, they must draw inspiration from that to do better.

“You either let someone’s progress inspire you to become better, to get to whatever level you feel you need to be or you let it delay you. So it’s up to you to decide and it will also make you unique from others. The magic you will bring is not the same as others.”



Efya ended that, Ghanaians should make good use of this festive season by grabbing the opportunities to interact with people and make money from what they have. She added that musicians should also find the chance to collaborate with their colleagues and not compete with them to promote Ghana’s music.



Efya is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter who has won the ‘Best female vocal performer’ at the Ghana Music Awards four times. She has many hit songs including ‘One of your own', ‘Little things’, ‘Forgetting me’ as well as ‘Best in me’.