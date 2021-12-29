'Let’s do something bad' – Knii Lante goes risque in new single

Ghanaian singer, Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Award winning vocalist, Nii Okunka Blankson popularly known as Knii Lante goes risqué in a new song he calls ‘Let’s do Something Bad’.

Knii Lante who doubles as a medical doctor on this song urged all to do the extremes of whatever they regard as fun, bad.



Known for his sweet pen games, Knii Lante left no words unsaid as he went all out to get all moods started and get it going to the very last line of this new single.



‘Let’s do Something Bad’ is a reggae song off the ‘Where Di Money Dey’ riddim produced by Kormantse Muziki.

Knii Lante has been in the news recently for releasing arguably the biggest reggae song of the year titled ‘Boots Off’ on which he called on all to forget about the daily stress and have some jam in unity.



He also hosted a very successful ‘Just a Voice' Live Concert where he entertained attendees to an unforgettable experience.