Let's encourage Mona4Reall - Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng

Mona4Reall performs at 3Mucic Awards

Vida showers praise on female singer



Abrantepa congratulates Mona for working on her talent



Columnist and PRO for 3Music Awards, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has rated singer, Mona4Reall as one of Ghana's most hardworking artistes.



She has called for support from industry players as well as music lovers to push Mona's brand as she has proven beyond measure her willingness to do better in the music space.



Vida, a regular panellist of Bloggers' Forum with Abrantepa rated Mona4Reall's performance at the recently held 3Music Awards as an improvement.

She again commended her for breaking barriers as well as her growth so far in the industry.



"Personally I love Hajia. She knows she has challenges with her craft but she is always building on that. She has a dance instructor, a voice coach, she has established a studio and she has released an EP. I have a lot of respect for her and I am happy 3Music also acknowledges her progress.



"Let's encourage her.. when she was releasing her music, she rented an entire place to premiere seven good videos. How many artistes can do that?" Vida quizzed.



Also commenting on Mona's craft, the host of Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa, praised her for working on her challenges and also seizing the opportunity to collaborate with established musicians like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Efya.



"Her line 'say what' is catchy. One is always tempted to say it. Honestly, the voice, she has work to do and she admits that there is a deficiency there buts she is investing in her music. Do you see the collaboration she's doing, top musicians just to get there... she is doing well,"