Let’s learn to celebrate successes of others – Prince David Osei to Jackie Appiah critics

Prince David Osei 1 Prince David Osei, Actor

Sun, 26 Jun 2022

The unnecessary comments from some social media users after a video of Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion surfaced online have been condemned by Prince David Osei.

The actor in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net adviced critics to celebrate the success of others.

He stated that envy and jealousy won’t take naysayers anywhere.

Prince David Osei added that Jackie and other ladies in the movie industry invested their monies, so it is not a big deal for her to own such a mansion.

He also hinted at the other sources of the popular actress.

Prince captioned slides of his thought on Instagram: “Let’s learn to celebrate each other and celebrate our successes the enviness and jealousy won’t take us anywhere… Let’s love lead always ❤️????????.”

