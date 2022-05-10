Let’s make Christianity attractive – Edem advocates

Edem

Denning Edem Hotor, known in showbiz as Edem, is advocating for a renewed way of worshipping God - something to make the Christian religion attractive.



According to him, religion generally is a problem unlike Christianity, which specifically has not been practised the way it should, because it gives freedom to explore and do what one wants to do after understanding and believing in God.



Edem explained on Joy Prime that, “I think we need to move from the orthodox mode of worship to make Christianity and God look cool.



“I think Christianity is ok, it gives freedom to do what you want, but religion is the problem. It has borders that limit people.

“For example, religion would tell you they are uncomfortable with a girl who wears skinny shorts, who adorns herself with so much jewellery coming to church but then Christ will accept the person and accept the person wholeheartedly because we are all equal in his eyes.”



The hiplife musician is of the view that, the practice of religion has been problematic all the while, because men have created borders that limit people’s freedom, unlike Christianity, which is easy when you believe in God.



He noted that he has been preaching the gospel on the low because his song ‘Power’ is a gospel song.



“Christianity needs to be relevant with time, believers should aspire to have a modern life, because the donkey Jesus used back then can be compared to a Bentley in today’s era,” Edem stressed.



