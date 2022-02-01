Let’s make a gospel song to win souls for Christ - Moesha urges Kuami Eugene

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Moesha sends a message to Kuami Eugene
Let's make a song together, Moesha tells Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene celebrates 25th birthday
Born again actress, Moesha Buduong, has called on Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene to hit the studios to record a gospel song with her.
Moesha states that the song is intended to preach the gospel and also win souls for Christ Jesus.
In a birthday message to the award-winning musician, Moesha, who gave her life to Christ back in 2021, asked God for more anointing on Eugene's brand and also urged him to consider her offer.
It is unclear if plans are underway to record the proposed song but if it goes through, this will be Moesha's first attempt at music.
"Happy birthday @kuamieugene. May the good lord elevate you and bless your career and May you and I make gospel music to win souls for Christ," Moesha wrote.
Kuami Eugene on February 1, marked his 25th birthday with the release of a song titled 'Fire Fire'. Tons of celebrities and colleagues in the music industry have sent their good wishes to the talented young singer of Lynx Entertainment.
See Moesha's post below:
