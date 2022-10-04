1
Let’s not politicize what happened at Global Citizens Festival

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 11 At 11.jpeg File photo

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: Nana Ofori-Atta, Contributor

I would like to speak about the Global Festival which was organized a few days ago in Ghana.

I condemn the unfortunate incident that happened on the stage while Mr. President mounted the podium to speak to the good people of Ghana.

Government or Government Communicators should not politicize this matter, but rather take it upon themselves to address the good people of Ghana to restore hope and to give them assurance that the future is brighter than today.

The best way I think the ordinary Ghanaian will understand Mr. President is for the government to have a dialogue with the good people of Ghana, to let them know or understand that the government is doing its possible to ensure that peace and economic stability are restored.

I think we have all heard about the economic crises that is happening across the globe due to Ukraine and Russia war.

I believe the good people of Ghana are very understanding so once the government takes time to address the issues facing the country, the people will come to terms with the government and the measures put in place to resolve these current issues in the country.

Anyone who is elected in Ghana as president becomes the father of the nation and, therefore, is accountable to the people of Ghana.

Source: Nana Ofori-Atta, Contributor
