Let’s push our culture – Bullgod urges

Bulldog Serious W2.png Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bullgod

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Music is the stronghold of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, just like movies are for the South African entertainment industry. But what is Ghana’s entertainment industry noted for?

Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bullgod, has opined that Ghana’s entertainment industry has no proper representation because Ghanaians are ‘uncivilized’.

He contextualised ‘uncivilized’ as the inability of Ghanaians to make a conscious effort to showcase their culture everywhere.

“If you are civilized, you will push your culture. You will represent yourself everywhere you go,” he argued.

Bullgod added that the attitude of Ghanaians to quickly assimilate foreign cultures at the expense of the Ghanaian indigenous culture has negatively impacted the development of the country.

“Today we sit here and we cannot push ourselves. Ghana has no proper representation anywhere and it is sad,” he stated in an interview on UTV.

He called for a conscious national agenda to sell Ghana to the outside world.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
