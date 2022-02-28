Let’s put our differences aside, push Ghana music to the world – Bulldog

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Music manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has suggested that, for Ghana music to get the international attention that it is craving for, industry players must put their differences aside and collaborate.

Speaking in an interview with Attractive Mustapha, Bulldog opined that stakeholders in the industry players must have the interest of the country at heart and for a common goal of projecting Ghana to the international world.



“Once we start thinking like that we will be fine. Who said the Nigerians, Chinese, and other industries don’t fight among themselves, but when it’s time to make the flag proud everyone drops their differences”



Bulldog also said that across the world some Ghanaian musicians are doing very well but it does not take one artiste to fill an auditorium, because to him even big artistes like Davido and other Nigerian musicians receive support from their colleagues and institutions who matter.

“We all need to sacrifice in pushing Ghana to the world. The artiste managers and event organizers must have that understanding. Example, if a venue has a capacity of 5000, the artiste manager and event organizer can negotiate on how to get the auditorium full.“



He concluded that, It is a fact that not every full show is paid for, and all the things we see our African counterparts Nigerians do are things they plan to do to get their names out there so Ghanaians must begin to do same.