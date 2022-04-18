11
Menu
Entertainment

Let's 'respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs' - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Classic Man 2.png Shatta Wale

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Shatta Wale has gone on Twitter to praise Nigerians just months after accusing Nigerians of not supporting Ghanaian artistes.

The singer, who months ago got into an online war of words with Nigerians and Nigerian artistes took to Twitter on Easter Sunday to write: "Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs .. It’s shame ppl think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming cuz they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame."

His latest tweet has earned him the ire of his fellow countrymen and they are calling him out on Twitter.

Months ago, Shatta Wale engaged in a social media 'war' with Nigerian artiste Burna Boy, which altercation drew the ire of Nigerians when Shatta generalized his insults at some point.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
Related Articles: