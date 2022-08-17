0
Let’s shoot ‘Friday Night’ video together on August 17 – Lasmid to fans

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music act Lasmid has invited his fans to join him shoot the music video for his breakthrough song ‘Friday Night’.

The Highly Spiritual signee shared the invitation via a tweet that bore the message: “Hello family, I’m so delighted to invite my amazing fans to join us this Wednesday to shoot the #fridaynight video. As part of the support you’ve shown me, this is to say thank you.”

“Please come in your colorful outfit let’s make history together,” he prompted.

He named the Jamestown roundabout as the location and 11 am as the time for the video shoot that happens on Wednesday, 17 August 2022.

In another Twitter post, Lasmid has been spotted with rapper Amerado singing an unreleased song rumoured to be on the rapper's upcoming album called 'GINA'.

Since its release on 10 June 2022, ‘Friday Night’ has become one of the most streamed songs this year and has enjoyed heavy radio rotation.

