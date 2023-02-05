‘Let’s take mental health seriously’- Bulldog reacts to Blakk Rasta’s comment on ‘Stir it up’ ft Sarkodie

Bulldog

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, better known as Bulldog has attributed Blakk Rasta’s rant on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir it up’ featuring Ghana’s rapper, Sarkodie on poor mental health state.

On his show, Reggae Musician cum Radio Presenter, Blakk Rasta mentioned that Bob Marley will be rolling in his grave over Sarkodie’s feature on his classic ‘Stir it up’ because Sarkodie’s verse on the song is a desecration of the legacy of the legendary musician.



“What Sarkodie did is just a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It’s so shameful. What Sarkodie did is nothing but the desecration of the music king. It’s like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up and steal the gold and diamonds he was buried with,” Blakk Rasta explained.



Responding to this comment on the United Showbiz Show on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Bulldog dismissed the comments of Blakk Rasta and blamed his behaviour on what he described as the outcome of stress and poor mental health.



Explaining his stance, the artiste manager indicated that, like Blakk Rasta evaluated the demeanor of songstress Efya and concluded that she is on drugs, he also believes that judging from the comments, thought pattern and appearance of Blakk Rasta at the time of his rants epitomize a person under mental stress.

“Mental health is something we as Ghanaians don’t take seriously. Blakk Rasta is stressed and that is a case we don’t take seriously in Ghana, ” Bulldog said.



He added, “There’s a lot of stress, so people come from that angle when they speak. Like he made conclusions on Efya based on her appearance, look at him, clear he is stressed.”



