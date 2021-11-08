‘Let someone handle your social media accounts’ - Nana Aba Anamoah to Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor is a media personality and a social media influencer

• Abena Korkor promises to ‘sin no more'

• Abena Korkor advised to regulate her content on social media content



• Nana Aba Anamoah forgives Abena Korkor



Popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has advised socialite and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor to delegate an individual to be solely in charge of her social media accounts.



This according to her will help monitor and regulate the sorts of content she feeds the public with.



“Abena, give your social media handling to someone. Give it to someone to handle so that when you post something, they can serve as your gatekeepers. These things sometimes bothers on self-destruct.

Nana Aba’s comments are on the back of Abena Korkor’s public apology which she rendered live on air during UTV’s United Showbiz held on November 7, 2021.



Prior to this development, it can be recalled that Abena Korkor in one of her ‘name-dropping sprees’ alleged that Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson are both having sexual bouts with popular journalist, Kojo Yankson.



The allegations took the country by storm as it became very topical especially on social media.



But the mental health advocate who has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder took a bold step to publicly apologize to the GHONE Presenter.



Responding to her apology, Nana Aba said;

“I don’t hold anything against you. I loved you the very day I met you and I haven’t stopped loving you. I wish you the very best of life and I don’t hold anything against you. But I just hope that you put in measures that will reduce the destruction you cause to people. I’m speaking for the countless people whose names you have dragged in the mud. I really hope that you’re sincere this time and you really mean it.”



Abena Korkor in recent times has gained notoriety for releasing names of high-profile personalities who have allegedly slept with her.



Watch the video below



