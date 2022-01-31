‘Let the foolishness end’ - Afia Schwarzenegger warns

Afia Schwarzenegger disclose her mother and father divorced over 20 years ago

Afia Schwarzenegger warns people to leave her mum alone

She says her mother and father are divorced



Afia discloses that her mother is ill as well



Ghanaian comedian cum socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has slammed persons who have questioned her mother’s absence at her father’s One-Week celebration.



According to Afia in an Instagram post, her parents have been separated for over 20 years and is warning people to leave her mother alone.



“Let the foolishness end. My parents divorced some 20 something years ago...leave my mother alone!!!! My mum is old n ill as well so leave her alone. She's got no business with my dad. END THE FOOLISHNESS PLEASE,” she warned.



In an article published by GhanaWeb on January 29, a question was raised with regards to the absence of the socialite’s mother at her father’s One-Week celebration.

According to the article, her mother was not spotted throughout the ceremony and this has somewhat sparked rumours on social media.



Prior to Afia’s father’s demise, a lot of individuals questioned why she had to take care of her ailing father all by herself.



They questioned why Afia’s mother was not present to help with taking care of her husband.



Earlier in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the ‘Atuu’ Show, Afia Schwarzenegger was asked why she doesn’t flaunt her mother as much as she flaunts her father and she responded by saying, “I love my father more because he looked after me well. I was stubborn but he took me as I am.”



