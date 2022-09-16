‘Let this be your last’ – Frimprince warns Diana Asamoah after controversial song

Emmanuel Anane Frimpong (Frimprince)

Emmanuel Anane Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Frimprince Music Productions, has said Diana Asamoah did not seek his consent before capturing his company’s logo and name in her music video with Highlife musician, Dada KD, a development that has compelled him to caution the singer never to repeat such an act.

Frimprince, as the music executive is well known, in an interview on Angel FM made this comment while explaining that he is unbothered about his former artiste’s decision to remix any of the songs produced under his label.



According to him, Diana Asamoah’s ‘Meson Ewurade’ which featured Dada KD was a remix of one of the songs she released during her days with Frimprince. Although the musician was no more under Frimprince Music Productions, she captured the label’s name in her video, making it seem as though their working relationship had not ended.



“I’ve not said she cannot perform her songs not remix them. Her song with Dada KD was an old one she remixed. I had no hand in it, she didn’t consult me before doing that so I’m unperturbed about any decision to remix any of the songs.



“I’ve forgiven her; she captured my name and logo on the video. I’ve pardoned her but this should be her last,” Frimprince said.



Asked what ensued between him and the musician after spotting the music video, Frimprince refused to disclose but said “I’ve forgiven her”.



He, however, mentioned that the remix of the song released on May 28, 2022, was not what triggered his decision to terminate the contract. He has asked Diana Asamoah to desist from referring to him as her producer.

Background



Frimprince on September 14, 2022, announced the termination of his contract with the gospel musician evoking shock from a section of the public.



In the contract termination document shared on social media, Frimprince was to take over the rights to albums released under the label.



"Frimprince shall continue to have absolute rights over all songs that were produced under the production," the signed document dated August 4, 2022, read as the records were listed.



The works are, Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.



The popular singer in her response hours after the termination was made public has directed his former producer to contact her songwriter Pastor Simon Boama to reach an agreement on his decision to own her major albums which he produced between 2000 to 2019.

"With reference to the conclusive part of your letter I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to me (Evangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boama the writer and author of the songs," read parts of Diana's letter.



Details of why the contract was terminated are unknown.







