Let us use film to decolonize African mentality from slavery – Actress Akofa Edjeani

Veteran actress Akofa Edjeani has emphasized the crucial role of film in decolonizing the African mentality.

She stated that film can serve as a powerful tool to challenge the lingering effects of slavery and colonialism.



“…and again, if the colonial masters used film as part of their weapons in colonizing us, I think that the honor is on us to do the same, by using film to decolonize ourselves, the mental slavery is still there… we are not independent, we are still begging for things and so many things.”



Speaking in an interview with Pan African TV on July 1, 2023, she highlighted how the colonial masters effectively employed film to perpetuate their dominance over their colonies, making it imperative for African governments to prioritize and support their local film industries.



Edjeani argued that film has the potential to bring about significant positive change and create numerous opportunities if given the necessary attention and investment.



Drawing a comparison to the financial support provided to sports, she questioned the return on investment in terms of job creation and revenue generation.

She further asserted that the film industry, with its vast potential, could surpass the benefits derived from sports.



“Look at how much money we pump into sports and most times we go and, we don’t really win, …so if we can pump all that money into sports, the bonuses that they get…but the film can even do better so they should pay equal attention to film as well.



"Sports yes, but how many jobs can it create and how much money is it bringing compared to if you give the necessary push to film, so, there are so many reasons.



“The job creation and the fact that it is education as well. You know it is that medium that you can use to showcase your heritage… film is that powerful tool to create that identity, we use film to change policies, we use film to change perceptions.



"Film is a tool that can attract tourists, so when you are talking about tourism, the best tool is to showcase your tourist attraction, and your heritage in film, and that will make people flood to your country just to see those places,” she added.





