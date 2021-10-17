Lets make Ghana Africa's number one tourism destination - DJ Mensah

DJ Mensah is a Ghanaian disc jockey

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Ghanaian disc jockey, Michael Mensah Ayenu, popularly known as DJ Mensah, has called for the improvement in the country's tourism sector.

According to Mensah who is the brainchild behind Live Konnect, a musical concert that features top and key artistes and provides platforms for underground talents, there is the need to rapidly develop Ghana's tourism industry.



He has stressed the need for tourists - both domestic and foreign - to have a real 'feel-good' experience during their stay in the country.



'The untouchable' DJ also urged hotels across the country to improve upon their customer service at all levels.

He further noted that foreigners who visit Ghana must be treated in a manner that will encourage them to speak well of the country when they return to their respective hometowns.



"We should make it a point that when people think Africa, they should think Ghana," says Sarkodie's official DJ.



Meanwhile, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa are the most visited countries in Africa.