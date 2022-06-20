0
Liberia's President George Weah jams to 'Buga'

Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Kizz Daniel releases monster hit songs

'Buga' goes viral, Weah joins challenge

Social media reacts to George Weah's dance move

Liberian president, George Weah has entered the charts for the 'Buga' dance challenge which has witnessed a host of personalities exhibiting their dance moves on social media for the popular song.

The song by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has topped charts for weeks following its release in May with its dance challenge becoming popular across social media platforms, especially Tik Tok.

President Weah over the weekend left a charged crowd present at the CDC Party Headquarters in shock when he boogied down to the song in front of his supporters.

The 55-year-old African leader has earned applause from social media users for jumping on stage and performing the challenge with ease.

Reacting to the video of the dancing president, Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut teased that his president, Muhammadu Buhari, could battle it out with Mr Weah in a Buga challenge.

Others have praised the president for directly promoting the song on his big stage. Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel is yet to react to the move of George Weah who is now one of his biggest fans.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
